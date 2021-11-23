Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our twelfth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really clicking through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 12

1. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Up 5

2. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Up 1

3. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – Down 1

4. Reece James (Chelsea) – Up 3

5. Jorginho (Chelsea) – New entry

6. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry

7. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry

8. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – New entry

9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1

10. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Down 3

11. Phil Foden (Man City) – New entry

12. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Even

13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry

14. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Down 3

15. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Down 14

16. Rodri (Man City) – New entry

17. Dennis (Watford) – New entry

18. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – New entry

19. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) – New entry

20. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports