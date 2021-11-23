Thomas Tuchel loves total win vs Juve, gives Chilwell, Kante injury updates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thomas Tuchel was extremely pleased with Chelsea’s comprehensive 4-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday.

The boss knows his team is one more win away from seizing a seeded spot in the Round of 16 as they attempt to defend their UEFA Champions League crown.

The win is tempered by fresh injury news, though Tuchel says that Ben Chilwell’s injury was worse than it appeared and N’Golo Kante’s twisted knee may not be significant, either.

Chilwell needed help to get off the field but the major pain subsided by the time Tuchel met with the press.

“He was in a lot of pain, now he feels a bit better,” Tuchel said, via Football.London. “We have an examination tomorrow to be a bit more precise and we hope for the best. Hopefully we get away with fingers crossed, with not too bad news. N’Golo was the same. He got stronger and stronger in the first half then twisted his knee a little bit. So hopefully, it is not too bad.”

Thomas Tuchel lauds Chelsea’s hold of “rhythm and intensity”

Back to the game, which saw goals from Reece James (again), Callum Hudson-Odoi, Trevoh Chalobah, and Timo Werner.

The Blues out-attempted Juve 21-8, matching the visitors total attempts with eight shots on goal. Only Wojciech Szczesny kept Chelsea from a more impressive number.

“It was a very strong performance and outstanding result,” Tuchel said. “We knew we had to be patient but at the same time we were responsible for the rhythm and intensity and we had to take care of the details — When to accelerate the game, when we can be sharper than in the first match. The team did this and it was a great performance from everybody. Credit to the players. What an effort and attitude. To score so many goals against a team that defend so well is an amazing achievement.”

Chelsea meets Manchester United at the weekend and will bid to twist the knife a bit, though the Red Devils won their first post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outing on Tuesday, 2-0 at Villarreal.

