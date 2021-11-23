Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Villarreal vs Manchester United is a crucial game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (start time 12:45pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com) as the Red Devils sit top of Group F but only above their opponents on head-to-head record.

Going into the final two group stage games, all is to play for and a win for United would seal their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fired after the 4-1 humiliation at Watford on Saturday, this will be a huge test of character for the players and caretaker boss Michael Carrick. United were dominated by Unai Emery’s Villarreal at home earlier in the competition and only late heroics from Cristiano Ronaldo (of course) and a string of fine saves from David de Gea secured them a win.

Getting out of this group is crucial for United and it basically all comes down to this trip to Spain.

These two teams know each other very well as Villarreal beat United in an epic penalty kick shootout to win the Europa League last season their wild clash at Old Trafford earlier this season underlined how fine the margins are.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Villarreal vs Manchester United.

Villarreal team news, injuries, lineup options

Juan Foyth is back from a hamstring injury in a major defensive boost for Villarreal but star striker Gerard Moreno remains out. Paco Alcacer, Sergio Asenjo, Etienne Capoue and Arnaut Danjuma are all battling to be fit, while Serge Aurier is ineligible to feature in the Champions League after he joined Villarreal as a free agent from Tottenham in October.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Luke Shaw is a doubt after coming off with a concussion against Watford, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are definitely out. Harry Maguire will play as the red card he picked up at Watford only acts as a suspension for domestic games. Edinson Cavani is carrying a knock, while Mason Greenwood tested positive for COVID-19 before the Watford game.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Villarreal are priced at +185 to win, while Manchester United are at +140. The draw is +245.

Prediction

This looks like a draw written all over it. United will be ultra-defensive after losing Solskjaer and they know a draw here and a win at home to Young Boys in their final group stage game will secure qualification to the last 16. Emery has Villarreal well-organized and they draw a heck of a lot of games. Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Villarreal vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:45pm ET, Tuesday

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

