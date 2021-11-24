Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Two legends of the Premier League will meet again, as managers, when Patrick Vieira and Steven Gerrard’s sides face off at Selhurst Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

CRYSTAL PALACE vs ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Vieira and Gerrard were head-to-head rivals for the six seasons (1999-2005) during which their times in the Premier League overlapped one another. It’s still early days of each manager’s post-playing career, but each has impressed in their previous stops and the earliest of (very) early returns in the Premier League have been good as well. Despite a summer of upheaval and change within the first-team squad, Vieira has Crystal Palace (16 points) 10th in the table after 12 games; Gerrard took over from Dean Smith two weeks ago and was victorious in his Aston Villa debut last week.

The focus in Palace vs Villa will undoubtedly be the defensive structure and stability of each side — an advantage (perhaps) for the Eagles, though Villa have so far been improved (against a stellar possession side in Brighton) under Gerrard. 10 of the 17 goals conceded this season by Crystal Palace occurred in four games (0W-2D-2L) against top-four contenders, meaning they’re averaging less than a goal a game against everyone else while keeping hugely impressive clean sheets against Manchester City, Tottenham, Brentford and Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Douglas Luiz (thigh), | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+118) | Aston Villa (+230) | Draw (+230)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction – Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Aside from Chelsea vs Manchester United, this is the second-most interesting game of the Premier League weekend. It’ll be a fascinating watch for the tactical savants among us, while offering a glimpse into the rather bright future of football management. Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS