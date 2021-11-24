Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will have to get strength from its depth to win in the Premier League with the Festive Fixtures coming in league play and the Africa Cup of Nations set to take Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and others from the Reds in January.

Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, and 19-year-old Tyler Morton went 90 minutes in Wednesday’s Champions League defeat of Porto at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara scoring a stunning goal and Mohamed Salah’s tally not far behind.

Morton entered the match with two League Cup appearances and six whole minutes of Premier League experience and looked pretty comfortable in the middle of the park. He just hit 19 on Halloween.

The depth did its job, and players like Williams who’ve been told they need playing time to grow into their national teams got some run.

“We had a lot of things to think about,” Klopp said. “Who came from injury, who’s played a lot of games, who needs to get rested. This game nobody felt like they needed rest — Saturday-Wednesday all the boys are used to that — but with the amount of games coming up we need all the boys in rhythm. It went really well.”

Then there’s Thiago’s goal, a low smash through traffic that couldn’t sit still under the force of the Spaniard’s boot, weaving and bobbing its way off the post and in from way downtown.

“Just an incredible goal obviously,” Klopp said. “I see Thiago in training, I know he has the technique to do it but even with this technique it cannot happen constantly.”

