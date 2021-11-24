Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Porto will be an intriguing UEFA Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com) as Jurgen Klopp will rotate his side.

The Reds have already sealed top spot in Group B, while Porto are locked in an intense battle with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan for a spot in the last 16. Jurgen Klopp has plenty of injury concerns so expect youngsters to get a run out with the likes of Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher to all feature.

Liverpool thumped Porto 5-1 in Portugal when these teams met earlier in the group stage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Porto at Anfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Jurgen Klopp hinted that he may rest Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson as they continue to work their way towards full fitness. Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott remain out. James Milner and Naby Keita could return but Joe Gomez is unlikely to be risked.

Porto team news, injuries, lineup options

Porto, led by Sergio Conceicao, are fully-fit and veteran Pepe will try and hold the defense together with Mehdi Taremi and Luis Diaz the key men to watch out for in midfield and attack. Mexico’s Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona is set to feature out wide at Anfield.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are the huge favorites at -108, with Porto outsiders at +270 to win. The draw is +275.

Prediction

Liverpool will make plenty of changes but will still put a good side out to keep the momentum going. Porto have not fared well against the Reds in recent years and they know a point will be valuable ahead of their final game of the group stage at home against Atletico Madrid. Expect Liverpool’s hungry stand-ins to deliver, or their stars to cause havoc off the bench in the second half. Liverpool 3-1 Porto.

How to watch Liverpool vs Porto live, stream and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

