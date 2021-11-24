Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs PSG is a crucial game in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (start time 3pm ET with live updates via NBCSports.com) as both teams aim to secure a spot in the last 16.

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino have had plenty of epic battles in the UEFA Champions League in the past and this will be no different.

PSG beat City 2-0 when they clashed in Paris earlier in the group stage but Guardiola’s boys have hit top gear in recent weeks. As for PSG, well, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are taking a little time to gel.

Les Parisiens are second in Group A, one point behind leaders Man City, and have had draws away at Club Brugge at RB Leipzig and they’ve conceded six goals in four games.

City outplayed PSG at the Parc des Princes in late September but couldn’t finish and Guardiola needs the likes of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden to deliver given some of City’s key absentees.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs PSG.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kevin de Bruyne remains out after he tested positive for COVID-19, while Jack Grealish is struggling with an injury and will be a late call. City could play with Foden in a false nine and Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez coming off the wings, while Bernardo Silva is likely to be the chief creator in midfield. The back four and goalkeeper picks itself, while Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan look nailed on to start in the two holding roles. Benjamin Mendy is suspended, while Liam Delap and Ferran Torres remain out with injuries.

PSG team news, injuries, lineup options

The French giants don’t have many injuries to contend with as Rafinha is out with a hip injury, while Julian Draxler remains out with a muscle issue. Sergio Ramos is in the PSG squad for the first time, as the Spain and Real Madrid legend recovered from injury and could make his debut after joining on a free transfer in the summer.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City are the heavy favorites to win at -175, while PSG are +425 to win. The draw is +340.

Prediction

This is going to be a classic. Some games just have that feel about it and the game earlier on in the group stage could have easily been 3-3. City look sharper now than they did in Paris in late September, and I expect them to edge this. Manchester City 3-2 PSG.

How to watch Manchester City vs PSG live, stream and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

