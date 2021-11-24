Norwich vs Wolves: The resurgent Canaries will look to continue their improved form, while Wolves have an eye on a top-five place ahead of their clash at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Dean Smith was only appointed manager and made his Norwich debut last week, but the former Aston Villa manager, who was out of work all of eight days, made it a winning start against fellow bottom-half side Southampton. That’s two wins in a row for Norwich, who picked up their first win of the season the same day Daniel Farke was fired.

As for Wolves, the 2020-21 Premier League season has followed a similar trajectory, only on an accelerated timeline. After losing the first three games of the season by a 1-0 scoreline, Wolves are 6W-1D-2L in their last nine games. The same defensive solidity which kept them in those early games has since seen Wolves transform into one of the Premier League’s in-form sides at the moment.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Wolves this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness) | OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich (+235) | Wolves (+115) | Draw (+230)

Prediction – Norwich vs Wolves

With positive momentum and belief on both sides (and a new, adventurous manager in Norwich’s case), don’t be surprised to see a fairly open, counter-attacking battle. However, the talent edge slants massively in Wolves’ favor. Norwich 1-3 Wolves.

How to watch Norwich vs Wolves, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

