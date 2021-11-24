Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 13 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Folarin Balogun (undisclosed) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Douglas Luiz (thigh), | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Yoane Wissa (ankle), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee), Julian Jeanvier (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Enock Mwepu (knock) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle), Robert Sanchez (suspended)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ashley Barnes (knock), Dale Stephens (ankle) | OUT: James Tarkowski (suspension), Ashley Westwood (suspension)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (knee), Kai Havertz (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee) | OUT: Mateo Kovacic (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)
Everton injuries
OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Richarlison (suspension), Andre Gomes (calf), Yerry Mina (thigh), Mason Holgate (suspension), Tom Davies (knee), Demarai Gray (adductor)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Raphinha (undisclosed), Rodrigo (foot), Jamie Shackleton (knock) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Youri Tielemans (calf), Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (knee), Andrew Robertson (thigh), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Divock Origi (undisclosed) | OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kevin de Bruyne (COVID-19), Jack Grealish (undisclosed) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mason Greenwood (COVID-19), Luke Shaw (head injury), Edinson Cavani (knock) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin), Harry Maguire (suspension)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (hamstring) | OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness) | OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (calf) | OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Cristian Romero (thigh)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring) | OUT: Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Francisco Sierralta (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)