Thiago Alcantara scorches earth with vicious low goal for Liverpool (video)

Sure upper 90 goals are cool, but have you ever went lower 90?

Thiago Alcantara scorched a worm-burning missile through a sea of legs and off the far post to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead in a UEFA Champions League visit from Porto on Wednesday.

The Spanish international, 30, latched onto a loose ball from well beyond the top of the 18, smashing a vicious ball from the left that spun and wobbled en route to the right post and the back of the goal.

It’s simply sensational stuff deserving of the stage even if Liverpool doesn’t need it to qualify or win the group.

Just look at it. Then look at it again. And again. And again.

The behind the angle view is ethereal.

Thiago entered the game with just over 330 minutes played this season with a lone assist due to Injury troubles, but this one could get him firing forward with vigor.

Wow.

THE TECHNIQUE ON THIS FINISH. 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Etj0tISLDr — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

