Liverpool vs Southampton is an intriguing Premier League clash on Saturday (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as Jurgen Klopp and Ralph Hasenhuttl lock horns at Anfield.

Klopp has his boys firing on all cylinders despite a few injury problems, as their 4-0 hammering of Arsenal last weekend proved their title credentials. Liverpool sit four points off the top of the Premier League table and the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all stepped up as injuries piled up. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead their charge in attack, with Virgil van Dijk almost back to his best in defense. Aside from the sloppy defeat at West Ham United before the last international break, Liverpool look set for a prolonged title battle. They have also won five out of five in the UEFA Champions League and are building an aura of invincibility at home. Heading into the busy festive period, everybody expects Liverpool to kick on.

Southampton lost at Norwich last time out but before that they had won three out of four games and were building some momentum. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side played really well in the first half at Norwich but it was the same old story as they couldn’t finish off chances and were punished after conceding two sloppy goals. Southampton have been much better defensively this season and they will certainly go to Anfield and have a real go. After their draw at Manchester City earlier this season, plus some big wins against Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool in recent seasons, they have proven they’re capable of causing an upset. That said, they need forwards Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja to be on top form to finish off any chances they get. Saints sit in 13th place on 14 points, five points above the bottom three and three points off eighth place. It feels like their season can go either way based on their results in the next few weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Southampton at Anfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Jurgen Klopp has a host of injuries to contend with as Harvey Elliott (ankle), Curtis Jones (face), Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (groin) all remain out. Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were all on the bench for the win against Porto in midweek. All five should start against Southampton, while Naby Keita is working his way back to full fitness.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jack Stephens has returned to full training after a knee injury but may not be available this weekend. Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond will be available, while Stuart Armstrong is out as he continues to struggle with a calf injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are heavy favorites to win -400, with Southampton priced at +900 to grab all three points. The draw is +475.

Prediction

Saints have caused Liverpool a few problems over the years and they will press high like West Ham and Brighton did and they had success against Klopp. But Liverpool have too much in attack for Southampton and will take care of business. Liverpool 2-0 Southampton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

