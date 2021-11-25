Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ralf Rangnick is set to become the interim manager at Manchester United.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The German coach, 63, was thought to be one of five candidates interviewed by United’s hierarchy for the interim position after they fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Sunday.

It is believed Ernesto Valverde, Lucien Favre, Rudi Garcia and Paulo Fonseca were the other coaches who spoke to Manchester United. When they fired Solskjaer the Red Devils stated they wanted to appoint an interim boss until the end of the 2021-22 season, and it looks like Rangnick is their man.

With reports circling that Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers are all high on their wish-list when it comes to new permanent managers, many believed United would make their move now.

But it appears Rangnick has been chosen as the man to steady the ship until the summer, and reports also state he will then stay at Old Trafford to act as an advisor for two years after his role as interim boss is over.

What is the latest?

Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports have the latest details on Rangnick:

“Ralf Rangnick is close to finalizing a deal to become Manchester United interim manager until the end of the season. Discussions are ongoing over a deal that would also see Rangnick remain at the club for two years beyond the end of the season in a consultancy role.

“Rangnick is currently manager of sports and development for Lokomotiv Moscow and United remain in talks with the Russian club over an agreement to release him. As it stands, Michael Carrick is still expected to be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League game at Chelsea.”

United sit 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea ahead of their tip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Rangnick’s first job will be to push them towards the top four, as they currently sit six points behind fourth-place West Ham.

Who is Ralf Rangnick?

The veteran coach is renowned as the coach who inspired Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, Ralph Hasenhuttl, Julian Nagelsmann and many others for their coaching style.

Rangnick is considered to be the father of Gegenpressing and was heavily involved in leading RB Leipzig’s charge towards the top of the Bundesliga.

A defensive midfielder in his playing days, he has coached Stuttgart, Schalke (twice), Leipzig (twice), Hannover and Hoffenheim in Germany.

He currently has a leading role at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow but the German coach is said to be excited about the opportunity to build a project at Old Trafford.

Is this a good fit?

Initially it looks a very good fit. Rangnick is experienced and will settle things down, and he will also start to put the building blocks in place for a new playing style at United.

His appointment as an interim coach would suggest that Erik ten Hag, Julian Nagelsmann or someone else could take charge in the summer. Pochettino’s philosophy isn’t exactly in line with Gegenpressing and he is unlikely to hand over a lot of the power to Rangnick.

Who knows, if Rangnick delivers success then perhaps he will stay on long-term as United’s head coach?

But it would seem that his future role as a sporting director is a perfect fit.

United’s fans have been calling for a sporting director and this is a great opportunity to bring in Rangnick, one of the most respected project builders in the game.

He can oversee the current playing squad as interim boss over the next seven months and is then better qualified when he moves upstairs to help a new coach make big decisions about the future of the club.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports