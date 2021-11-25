Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 26, while below we take a closer look at one of the truly great games in PL history.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 26 – Manchester United seal dramatic late win in epic derby vs. Manchester City

With the backdrop of Manchester City signing star players galore after their Abu Dhabi-led takeover, Sir Alex Ferguson dubbing them as “noisy neighbors” and Man United dominating the Premier League, there was so much swirling around this Manchester derby.

And that was just off the pitch.

On it, a truly brilliant end-to-end clash took place at Old Trafford on September 21, 2009.

The game swung back and forth as Wayne Rooney gave United an early lead but City roared back as Gareth Barry and Craig Bellamy scored either side of half time to make it 2-1.

United fought back and went 3-2 up as Darren Fletcher scored twice but Bellamy looked to have snatched a point for City with an equalizer in the 90th minute.

But Michael Owen then popped up in the 96th minute to score and send Old Trafford wild as United had bragging rights over Man City in dramatic fashion.

Since this derby the rivalry has intensified further as epic comebacks, brilliant games and big wins have been plentiful for both teams.

This particular Manchester derby will go down as the greatest, and it will take a lot to beat this drama.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

