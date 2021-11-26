Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Tottenham: Antonio Conte will look to make it back-to-back home wins and three games without defeat as Spurs boss when they visit Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

The results have improved since Nuno Espirito Santo departed and Conte arrived, though it’s highly questionable whether or not the same can be said of the performances — both individually and collectively. Harry Kane has one goal in 11 Premier League appearances (918 minutes) this season, and there has been little or no difference in the effort and ideas he has put forth under Conte, despite scoring seven goals in two games for England during the international window earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, Kane holds the key to Conte’s tenure, knowing that even below average output (for him), paired with Conte’s meticulous tactics and setup, make Tottenham a formidable top-four candidate this season. Slightly below average will suffice, but virtually no production will not.

Burnley, on the other side, are in desperate need of points and maybe even a win (it would be just their second of the season). Sitting 18th in the Premier League table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures, this season it’s the defense which is letting Sean Dyche and the Clarets down. Sure, the attacking record isn’t exemplary (on pace for 44 goals, up from a paltry 33 last season), but Burnley are on pace to concede 63 goals (would be their second-highest total in the PL).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (undisclosed), Dale Stephens (ankle), Matej Vydra (undisclosed) | OUT: James Tarkowski (suspension), Ashley Westwood (suspension), Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Cristian Romero (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley (+260) | Tottenham (+100) | Draw (+245)

Prediction – Burnley vs Tottenham

It won’t be pretty and scoring chances will be at a premium, but this is a game in which Tottenham need to show signs of taking their first strides forward. If Conte plays a pair of non-defensive midfielders, Spurs have a chance to impress. Burnley 0-1 Tottenham.

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

