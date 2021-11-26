Chelsea vs Manchester United is a huge Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET via Peacock Premium ) as the Blues and Red Devils collide in west London.

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea sitting pretty atop the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and are coping with injury issues remarkably well. With eight shutouts in 12 Premier League games so far, defensively they are so solid and Edouard Mendy is having a sensational season in goal. In midfield Jorginho is running the show and up top a host of attackers (plus right wing-back Reece James) continue to deliver the goods when needed. All signs point towards another home win for the reigning European champs, but they do have a few key injuries to contend with just as the likes of Romelu Lukaku are returning.

That said, Manchester United is a wounded animal right now. After firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, Ole’s former assistant coach Michael Carrick took charge in midweek as a caretaker and led United to a 2-0 victory at Villarreal which sealed their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. If United can improve defensively and get back to basics, we all know they have the attacking players to destroy opponents on the break. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho delivered the goals at Villarreal, plus Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford had a huge impact off the bench.

With talks about Mauricio Pochettino coming in permanently now starting to slow down, it seems more likely that Ralf Rangnick will be appointed as interim boss soon to get United through until the end of the season. Let’s see if this talented squad can stand firm and make it tough for red-hot Chelsea, but United sit in 8th place in the table and 12 points off their hosts for a reason.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea team news, injuries, projected lineup

The worrying team news from midweek is over Ben Chilwell, as he suffered suspected knee ligament damage against Juventus and is likely to miss several games. N’Golo Kante hobbled off in the first half of that clash too (with a knee injury) and is battling to be available. Romelu Lukaku was on the bench against Juve and should be an option off the bench this Sunday, but Kai Havertz is struggling with a hamstring injury and Mateo Kovacic remains out with a thigh injury.

—– Mendy —–

—- Christensen —- Silva —- Rudiger —-

—- James —- Jorginho —- Kante —- Alonso —-

—- Mount —- Pulisic —-

—– Werner —–

Manchester United team news, injuries, projected lineup

Mason Greenwood has been missing after a positive COVID-19 test, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remain out with thigh injuries. Harry Maguire is suspended after his red card at Watford last weekend. Edinson Cavani is a doubt with an ongoing injury, while Luke Shaw could miss out after his recent head injury.

—– De Gea —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Lindelof — Bailly — Telles —

—- Fred —- McTominay —-

—- Sancho —- Fernandes —- Rashford —-

—– Ronaldo —–

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are heavy favorites to win -176, with Manchester United priced at +450 to grab all three points. The draw is +300.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

This is probably going to be a lot closer than we think given Michael Carrick setting United up in a very defensive shape at Villarreal, then going for it late on. Chelsea will have plenty of chances and have to take them. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports