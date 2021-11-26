Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Watford: The Foxes need a win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium), or they’ll find themselves below the Hornets in the Premier League table.

LEICESTER vs WATFORD STREAM LIVE

There’s no two about it, Leicester’s start to the season has been abysmal given where they finished each of the last two seasons (5th) and expectations coming into the current campaign (another top-four challenge). So, why are they stuck all the way down in 12th, eight points out of 4th place already? It’s been a combination of injuries (to defenders Wesley Fofana and James Justin) and some, unsurprisingly, bad defending leading to a very poor defensive record. Only Norwich (20th place) and Newcastle (19th) have conceded more goals than Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

That makes Watford, who have scored the 8th-most goals in the Premier League this season, a tricky set of visitors. Leicester have already received a small boost, though, when star Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr is a doubt to be available for Sunday’s game. Sarr has five goals already, alongside four each from Emmanuel Dennis (five assists as well) and Joshua King (two assists), to form one of the Premier League’s top attacking trios.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Watford this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (thigh) | OUT: Youri Tielemans (calf), Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee) | OUT: Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Francisco Sierralta (thigh), Peter Etebo (quad)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (-159) | Watford (+425) | Draw (+290)

Prediction – Leicester vs Watford

If this game was to be played at Vicarage Road, Watford would be considered comfortable favorites. Given Leicester’s poor home form (2W-1D-3L), it’s a small wonder they’re not favorites on Sunday; it’s a massive wonder they’re significant underdogs according to the oddsmakers. Leicester 2-3 Watford.

How to watch Leicester vs Watford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

