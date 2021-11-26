Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 13 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Granit Xhaka (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Trezeguet (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mads Sorensen (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed) | OUT: David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Enock Mwepu (knock) | OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jay Rodriguez (undisclosed), Dale Stephens (ankle), Matej Vydra (undisclosed) | OUT: James Tarkowski (suspension), Ashley Westwood (suspension), Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (knee), Kai Havertz (thigh) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee) (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Allan (undisclosed), Yerry Mina (thigh), Demarai Gray (adductor) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (suspension), Andre Gomes (calf), Mason Holgate (suspension), Tom Davies (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Luke Ayling (knee) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (thigh) | OUT: Youri Tielemans (calf), Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Naby Keita (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin de Bruyne (COVID-19), Jack Grealish (undisclosed), Phil Foden (undisclosed) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mason Greenwood (COVID-19), Luke Shaw (head injury), Edinson Cavani (knock), Fred (ankle) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Raphael Varane (groin), Harry Maguire (suspension)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dwight Gayle (hamstring) | OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness) | OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (calf) | OUT: Jack Stephens (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (knock), Cristian Romero (thigh)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee) | OUT: Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Francisco Sierralta (thigh), Peter Etebo (quad)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Yerson Mosquera (undisclosed), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

