Premier League odds for matchweek 13 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 13 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with the massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash taking center stage, plus Manchester City vs West Ham, Arsenal vs Newcastle and Liverpool vs Southampton all intriguing encounters.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle

Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

Burnley 1-3 Tottenham

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Norwich 1-1 Wolves

Brighton 1-0 Leeds

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham

Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa

Brentford 1-2 Everton

Leicester 1-1 Watford

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, November 27: (-223) Arsenal vs Newcastle (+525). Draw: +360

Saturday, November 27: (+118) Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa (+230). Draw: +230

Saturday, November 27: (+240) Norwich City vs Wolves (+115). Draw: +225

Saturday, November 27: (-358) Liverpool vs Southampton (+850). Draw: +475

Saturday, November 27: (+105) Brighton vs Leeds (+265). Draw: +235

Saturday, November 28: (+260) Burnley vs Tottenham (+100). Draw: +245

Saturday, November 28: (+120) Brentford vs Everton (+235). Draw: +222015

Saturday, November 28: (-358) Manchester City vs West Ham (+850). Draw: +450

Sunday, November 28: (-159) Leicester City vs Watford (+425). Draw: +290

Sunday, November 28: (-176) Chelsea vs Manchester United (+450). Draw: +300

