Newcastle United visits an Arsenal team that’s pushed it around for years when Eddie Howe leads his Magpies into the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ).

Newcastle hasn’t won any of their 13 matches across all competitions, last recording a win of any merit when it beat Fulham on the final day of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Arsenal is far from winless but undid a lot of progress in some people’s eyes when its 10-match unbeaten run across all competitions came to a crashing halt at Anfield, Liverpool clobbering the Gunners 4-0.

Arsenal has an incredible record against the Magpies, with seven-straight wins across all competitions. That streak began after a single loss that preceded… a 10-match winning and 12-match unbeaten run.

That’s right: Newcastle has a single win over Arsenal since winning at the Emirates on Nov. 7, 2010. And the Gunners have won a remarkable 17 of 18 over the Magpies.

Not only that, Newcastle could be looking ahead to midweek against Norwich City and next week against Burnley. No one’s going to play all three matches, and Howe will have to rest some of his big guns. So play stacked at the back and hope for a draw?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Newcastle.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

The Gunners remain without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac, while Martin Odegaard starts in place of Alexandre Lacazette.

🇬🇭 Partey in midfield

🇳🇴 Odegaard comes in

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ESR starts Let’s go, Gooners! 💪#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/4Hsh8KOaqY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 27, 2021

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

The Magpies have Fabian Schar available, while Martin Dubravka starts in goal. Paul Dummett is out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

If you’ve read all of the above, you won’t be surprised to see Arsenal is a -223 favorite to win at home in London. A draw is +360 and a Newcastle win deals out +525.

Prediction

Howe doesn’t like to sit back but Newcastle may be well-served to play a cautious game in hopes of a draw because it needs wins over Norwich City at midweek and versus Burnley next weekend. Arsenal’s had a week to sit on a 4-0 loss to Liverpool and will be raring to go. Will the Gunners fire home? It seems likely. Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

