Brighton vs Leeds: How to watch, start time, live stream link, TV channel, odds, prediction

By Nov 27, 2021, 12:10 PM EST
0 Comments

Brighton and Hove Albion remains in the top half despite an eight-match winless run across all competitions, something that Leeds United hopes is in its favor when it visits the Amex Stadium on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

All that said about Brighton, the Seagulls haven’t lost consecutive games since March and beat Leeds the last time these two met.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds has been struggling, too, but Kalvin Phillips is back and will hope that a visit to Brighton brings a second win in six across all competitions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Leeds.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Danny Welbeck (thigh), Steven Alzate (ankle)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton is favored to collect all three points at +105 while a draw deals out +240. Leeds is an underdog to climb clearer of the bottom three, with +260 coming from a victory.

Prediction

Embrace beautiful football, at least the hope of it, as Potter and Bielsa are purists and will relish the opportunity to go for goal. Raphinha’s possible lack of fitness, while slight, is a big concern for Leeds, and whether he plays well changes our prediction by a goal. That’s how influential the Brazilian’s been at Elland Road (and away, of course). So we’re saying Brighton 2-1 Leeds, but 2-2 could be in the cards if Raphinha and Rodrigo are at their best.

How to watch Brighton vs Leeds live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

