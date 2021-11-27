Bundesliga wrap: Bayern Munich, Dortmund win ahead of Der Klassiker

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a case of matching your rivals again in the Bundesliga, as Der Klassiker rivals duel for top-billing ahead of the first duel between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this season.

BVB won at Wolfsburg this season with Erling Haaland returning to the pitch and making more league history, but Bayern Munich kept its one-point lead atop the table by breaking through late against Arminia Bielefeld.

[ MORE: USMNT’s Weston McKennie injured ]

The table could see some top-four tumult by the end of the weekend after Freiburg lost, as Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig would love to make Sunday flourishes.

Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Union and Leverkusen heads to Leipzig on Sunday to finish the match week ahead of a wonderfully-tantalizing first weekend in December which will see Dortmund hosting Bayern and Leipzig off to Union.

Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland became the fastest and youngest player to score 50 goals in Bundesliga history when he returned to BVB and bagged the marker in his 50th game.

He’s got 15 assists, too, and Dortmund is now just a point back of Bayern with the leaders visiting BVB next weekend.

Donyell Malen and Emre Can also scored for BVB after Wout Weghorst put the hosts ahead after just two minutes.

USMNT center back John Brooks was one of the rare success stories for Wolfsburg on the day but won’t be happy to see his team slip out of the top six thanks to a win from Hoffenheim.

And this was a hoot:

Not everyone was glad to see @ErlingHaaland back… 😂 pic.twitter.com/fKUB7aKGBL — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) November 27, 2021

It's like Erling Haaland has never been away. He's been back on the pitch seven minutes and has a goal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YyDHzHAAs0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 27, 2021

Bayern Munich 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Leroy Sane’s terrific strike from the top of the arc kept Bayern atop the table for at least one more week.

Bayern had 74% of the ball and put nine of its 22 shots on frame, but needed Sane’s superb shot to get the win.

The wait is over! Sane puts Bayern ahead 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHoE6KRu3a — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 27, 2021

Bundesliga Week 13 fixtures and results

Stuttgart 2-1 Mainz

Hertha Berlin 1-1 Augsburg

Bochum 2-1 Freiburg

Koln 4-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Greuther Furth 3-6 Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 1-0 Arminia Bielefeld

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Union Berlin — 9:30am ET Nov. 28

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen. –11:30am ET Nov. 28

Follow @NicholasMendola