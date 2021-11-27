Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Southampton was a rout, as Jurgen Klopp’s side demolished the Saints at Anfield.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Diogo Jota scored twice in the first half on to set Liverpool on their way and Thiago Alcantara made it 3-0 before half time.

Virgil van Dijk scored early in the second half and although Saints had a few chances on the break, Liverpool were in total control.

The win pushes Liverpool on to 28 points for the season to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, while Southampton have now suffered back-to-back defeats and stay on 14 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Two wins in two games under Gerrard Brighton vs Leeds: How to watch, start time, live stream link, TV channel,... Norwich vs Wolves final score: Canaries scrap but fail to finish

Liverpool vs Southampton final score, stats

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Goals scored: Jota 2′, 32′, Thiago 37′, Van Dijk 52′

Shots: Liverpool 20, Southampton 7

Shots on target: Liverpool 6, Southampton 3

Possession: Liverpool 65, Southampton 35

Three things we learned from Liverpool vs Southampton

1. Red-hot Liverpool too sharp: This Liverpool side are truly back to their best. They have scored 10 goals without conceding in three wins in the last week and Jurgen Klopp’s side showed off their sharp passing and incisive running in the final third. Aside from a few dodgy moments at the back as Alisson and others had some loose passes and Southampton pressed high, this was an extremely comfortable win. Liverpool have now scored 39 goals in their opening 13 games of the PL season, their highest tally in PL history at this stage of a season. That tells us how sharp they are up top right now. Also, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah didn’t score on Saturday…

2. Klopp rotating expertly: Liverpool’s fine form allows Klopp the luxury to rest and rotate players and that is very handy given all of the injuries they’ve had in recent weeks. Five of the starting lineup against Southampton were rested against Porto in the Champions League in midweek and they looked hungry from the first whistle. Chelsea and Manchester City have bigger squads than Liverpool so Klopp has to keep rotating expertly if they’re going to stay in this title race all season long.

3. Naive Saints ripped to shreds: Ralph Hasenhuttl changed his formation to a 3-4-3 and played three central strikers. It didn’t work and Southampton were 3-0 down at half time. At the break he changed the system back to 4-2-2-2 and they looked much better. The Austrian coach was brave to take Liverpool on but it was foolish and Southampton will now start to look over their shoulders as teams beneath them start to pick up points. They should be fine but they have to start putting away some of the several big chances they create in every game.

Man of the Match: Diogo Jota – His movement dragged Saints’ defense all over the place. Scored twice and could have had a few more. What a clever player.

Reds fly out of the traps

Southampton took the game to Liverpool inside the first 30 seconds as Virgil van Dijk cleared a dangerous cross from Adam Armstrong in a wild start.

Then at the other end Jan Bednarek blocked from Diogo Jota, but Southampton didn’t clear and Andy Robertson crossed for Jota to tap home.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Sadio Mane nodded an effort wide moments later in a frantic start at Anfield, and he then nodded home a beautiful free kick from Andy Robertson but he was just offside.

A quick VAR check confirmed the on-field decision.

Saints wide open

Mohamed Salah curled a shot inches wide of the far post as Liverpool continued to create chances.

However, Southampton continued to work hard and caused problems for the hosts.

Armando Broja raced clear in off the left but Ibrahima Konate did just enough to put him off as Alisson saved his effort.

Broja then went clean through but put his effort wide, as the offside flag belatedly went up.

Jota at the double

Liverpool went 2-0 up as Salah was set free down the right and he crossed for Jota to tap home at the back post.

Southampton wanted a handball in the build-up to that goal as it appeared to strike Trent Alexander-Arnold’s elbow, but the goal stood after a quick VAR check.

Before the break Jota could have had a hat trick but Lyanco blocked his shot, then Liverpool did make it 3-0.

Thiago Alcantara dribbled towards goal and his shot deflected off Lyanco and in. At the other end Adam Armstrong was denied by Alisson as Saints kept pressing high.

Same result as Saints switch it up

Nathan Tella and Nathan Redmond came on at half time as Saints switched back to their usual 4-2-2-2 system, but it didn’t change the direction of scoring.

A corner from the right fell to Virgil van Dijk and he volleyed home to make it 4-0.

At the other end Tella found Armstrong at the back post but was denied by Konate and Alisson as Saints just kept going for it.

That left spaces on the break as Robertson crossed for Jota and he was inches away from securing his hat trick. In the end, Liverpool had to settle for four goals.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports