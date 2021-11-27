Manchester City vs West Ham: The defending Premier League champions, on short rest, will face a formidable foe seeking to further their case for a top-four finish at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Coming from behind to beat PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday was made all the more impressive by the fact that neither Kevin De Bruyne (COVID-19) nor Jack Grealish (knock) were available to play. That’s especially good news for Manchester City, because they’re likely to be without the dynamic duo once again on Sunday. Bernardo Silva is enjoying something of a resurgent season (4 goals, 1 assist – all but one scored and assisted in his last five Premier League appearances) with De Bruyne and Grealish out and Manchester City’s lack of a star man at center forward. The quality of possession and play has been hypnotizing at times, even if they are comfortably the third-best attacking side in the title race (25 goals scored, compared to Chelsea’s 30 and Liverpool’s 35).

As for West Ham, David Moyes’ men continue to defy expectations and limitations placed upon them by the outside world. After finishing 6th a season ago (and pushing for top-four until the final day), the Hammers would either retreat to mid-table and accept that 2020-21 was merely a blip on the radar, or they would pick up where they left off and actually improve upon last season’s successes. Three weeks ago, West Ham shocked the world and beat Liverpool in a thrilling spectacle in east London; on Sunday, it’s a trip to Manchester; next week, Chelsea visit the London Stadium. This is the midway point of an incredible run of fixtures that will tell us everything we need to know about the Hammers.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs West Ham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (COVID-19), Jack Grealish (undisclosed), Phil Foden (undisclosed) | OUT: Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-358) | West Ham (+900) | Draw (+450)

Prediction – Manchester City vs West Ham

West Ham had just 30 percent of possession against Liverpool, yet they scored three goals and won. They’ll face a similar, if not tougher, challenge on Sunday, as Manchester City lead the Premier League (by some margin) with an average of 61.5 percent of possession. Manchester City 2-1 West Ham.

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

