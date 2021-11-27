The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA with the NBC Sports Premier League schedule across Peacock and our family of channels.
Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.
As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.
All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.
Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham, can they break into the top four?
Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford will add plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans will return to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.
Below is the schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.
NBC Sports Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock
All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated
Matchweek 13
Saturday 27 November
Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
12:30pm: Brighton v Leeds – NBC – WATCH LIVE
Sunday 28 November
9am: Brentford v Everton – Watch on Peacock Premium
9am: Burnley v Spurs – Watch on Peacock Premium
9am: Leicester City v Watford – Watch on Peacock Premium
9am: Man City v West Ham – Watch on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Chelsea v Man Utd – Watch on Peacock Premium
Matchweek 1
Friday 13 August
Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 14 August
Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 15 August
Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 2
Saturday 21 August
Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 22 August
Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 23 August
West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 3
Saturday 28 August
Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 29 August
Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 4
Saturday 11 September
Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 12 September
Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 13 September
Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 5
Friday 17 September
Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 18 September
Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 19 September
West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 6
Saturday 25 September
Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 26 September
Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 27 September
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 7
Saturday 2 October
Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 3 October
Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 8
Saturday 16 October
Watford 0-5 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 17 October
Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 18 October
Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 9
Friday 22 October
Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 23 October
Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 24 October
Brentford 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 10
Saturday 30 October
Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 31 October
Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Monday 1 November
Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 11
Friday 5 November
Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Saturday 6 November
Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Norwich City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 7 November
Arsenal 1-0 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com
Leeds 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 12
Saturday 20 November
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 2-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 4-1 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Sunday 21 November
Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 14
Tuesday 30 November
2:30pm: Newcastle v Norwich City
3:15pm: Leeds v Crystal Palace
Wednesday 1 December
2:30pm: Southampton v Leicester City
2:30pm: Watford v Chelsea
2:30pm: West Ham v Brighton
2:30pm: Wolves v Burnley
3:15pm: Aston Villa v Man City
3:15pm: Everton v Liverpool
Thursday 2 December
2:30pm: Spurs v Brentford
3:15pm: Man Utd v Arsenal
Matchweek 15
Saturday 4 December
7:30am: West Ham v Chelsea
Newcastle v Burnley
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
12:30pm: Watford v Man City
Sunday 5 December
9am: Leeds v Brentford
9am: Man Utd v Crystal Palace
9am: Spurs v Norwich City
11:30am: Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 6 December
3pm: Everton v Arsenal
Matchweek 16
Friday 10 December
Brentford v Watford
Saturday 11 December
7:30am: Man City v Wolves
Arsenal v Southampton
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Norwich City v Man Utd
Sunday 12 December
9am: Brighton v Spurs
9am: Burnley v West Ham
9am: Leicester City v Newcastle
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Everton
Matchweek 17
Tuesday 14 December
2:30pm: Brentford v Man Utd
2:45pm: Norwich City v Aston Villa
3pm: Man City v Leeds
Wednesday 15 December
2:30pm: Brighton v Wolves
2:30pm: Burnley v Watford
2:30pm: Crystal Palace v Southampton
2:45pm: Chelsea v Everton*
3pm: Arsenal v West Ham
*Subject to change for Chelsea’s participation in FIFA Club World Cup
Thursday 16 December
2:30pm: Leicester City v Spurs
3pm: Liverpool v Newcastle
Matchweek 18
Saturday 18 December
7:30am: Man Utd v Brighton
Aston Villa v Burnley
Southampton v Brentford
Watford v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Norwich City
Wolves v Chelsea*
12:30pm: Leeds v Arsenal
*Subject to change for Chelsea’s participation in FIFA Club World Cup
Sunday 19 December
9am: Newcastle v Man City
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool
Monday 20 December
3pm: Everton v Leicester City
*Should Leicester reach Carabao Cup fifth round, this will move to 7am, Sunday 19 December
Matchweek 19
Sunday 26 December
7:30am: Liverpool v Leeds
7:30am: Wolves v Watford
Burnley v Everton
Man City v Leicester City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea
3pm: Brighton v Brentford
Monday 27 December
3pm: Newcastle v Man Utd
Matchweek 20
Tuesday 28 December
7:30am: Arsenal v Wolves
10am: Southampton v Spurs
10am: Crystal Palace v Norwich
10am: Watford v West Ham
12:30pm: Leeds v Aston Villa
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool
Wednesday 29 December
2:30pm: Chelsea v Brighton
3:15pm: Brentford v Man City
Thursday 30 December
2:30pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Man Utd v Burnley
Matchweek 21
Saturday 1 January
7:30am: Arsenal v Man City
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Watford v Spurs
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v West Ham
Sunday 2 January
9am: Brentford v Aston Villa
9am: Everton v Brighton
9am: Leeds v Burnley
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool
Saturday 15 January
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton
Saturday 22 January
Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich
Tuesday 8 February
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Man Utd
Norwich v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Watford
Wolves v Arsenal
Wednesday 9 February
Newcastle v Everton
Spurs v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Brentford
Saturday 12 February
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton
Saturday 19 February
Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester
Saturday 26 February
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves
Saturday 5 March
Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday 12 March
Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 19 March
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 2 April
Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 9 April
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds
Saturday 16 April
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City
Saturday 23 April
Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle
Saturday 30 April
Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 7 May
Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham
Sunday 15 May*
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May
Sunday 22 May
Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs