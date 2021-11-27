Norwich vs Wolves final score: Canaries scrap but fail to finish

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beware the ornery Canaries.

Norwich City picked up another point in its battle to get out of the bottom three with a scrappy scoreless draw against Wolves at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The seventh point from the last available nine puts Norwich two points back of safety despite opening the season without a win through 10 fixtures.

Wolves’ inconsistency continues with two points dropped to a relegation-threatened side, but Bruno Lage’s men have only lost once since a 1W-4L start to this Premier League season. They remain sixth but fail to keep pace with Arsenal as the Molineux set bids to reclaim a place in the top six.

Here’s what we learned from Norwich City 0-0 Wolves.

Norwich vs Wolves final score, stats

Final score: Norwich City 0, Wolves 0

Shot attempts: Norwich, 14-5

Shots on goal: Norwich, 4-2

Possession: Wolves, 56%

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Wolves

1. Beware the ornery Canaries: If Daniel Farke’s Norwich was going to try to out-football you come hell or high water, Dean Smith’s birds are going to give you the choice of eternal fire or a difficult swim. Norwich attacked with vigor when it could but mostly was ready to make sure Wolves knew this was going to be a physical test for 90 minutes. Billy Gilmour had a yellow card for persistent fouling by the 26th minute and Wolves decided to just flat-out fight rather than focus on the football. It was a winning proposition for the hosts.

2. Ruben Neves is a force: The era of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho being a weekly bet in the midfield is nearer to the end than the beginning, but that’s because of Moutinho’s age not the effectiveness of the pairing. And Neves has become of the Premier League’s best bets for entertainment, a hard-tackling, very-technical ball mover who is not afraid to tear into a shot from great distance. He was the best player on the pitch on Saturday.

3. A seven-goal thriller on another day: Wolves keeper Jose Sa had four saves and the Canaries’ Tim Krul two, but there were plenty of chances at Carrow Road. That doesn’t mean they were produced by brilliant football, but Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica — and to some extent Wolves’ Hee-chan Hwang — could’ve delivered several goals to the masses. Should Raul Jimenez have clicked into gear, the lid might’ve blown off the place, too. Alas, he was a bit sloppy and not rewarded for his work and the same is true for Pukki, so we saw 0-0.

Man of the Match: Ruben Neves

