A return to Arsenal for Arsene Wenger appears to be moving closer to fruition.

Mikel Arteta spoke earlier on this week about the possibility of Wenger returning to his beloved Arsenal in some capacity.

Asked about what that role could be following Arsenal’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Saturday, Arteta revealed his admiration for the legendary coach.

Could Arsene Wenger return?

“Everybody who works here and everybody at the club, what we feel towards Arsene is gratitude,” Arteta said. “I’m the first one because [if it wasn’t for him] I wouldn’t be sitting here. What I’m saying is that I think he will enjoy to be more around.

“I know he needed his space but just being around and having the feeling of how much people love him, I think that will be great for him. The rest is going to happen. Imagine for me, with somebody who has been here for 22 years. I know him well. Time will tell.”

Wenger, 72, made Arteta his captain during his playing days and the former Arsenal midfielder is a close friend of the French coach.

It seems like Wenger is basically welcome to name his role at Arsenal and Arteta would love having him around for advice and guidance.

Arsenal’s young crop developing nicely

Whatever Wenger’s role is at Arsenal, he will be enjoying this young Gunners side that Arteta is getting a tune out of.

From Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe pulling the strings in attack to Gabriel and Ben White being solid at center back and Aaron Ramsdale sensational in goal, this is an exciting young squad which is improving all the time.

They were in control against Newcastle and are keeping clean sheets and beating the teams they should beat.

What can Wenger help with?

The next step is getting results against the big boys and Arteta will no doubt lean on Wenger’s knowledge to try and do that.

Wenger is a legend at Arsenal but after the last few years of his reign turned toxic, it was the right call to lie low for a years.

He has kept himself busy with a role at FIFA looking at how to develop the global game, but now seems like the right time for him to return as a club president or a similar role.

Arteta is a very young coach and it will only help to have Wenger around to answer any of his questions. This is a smart move from Arteta to be pushing this.

