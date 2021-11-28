Brentford vs Everton: There aren’t many sides in the Premier League in worse form than the Bees and Toffees as they prepare to battle at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

After losing just one of their first seven games as a Premier League club (3W-3D-1L), Brentford are currently five games without a win (0W-1D-4L) in their last five games. The culprit of Thomas Frank and Co.’s struggles? Injuries. Goalkeeper David Raya and star summer signing (center back) Kristoffer Ajer were each lost until early 2022 at the earliest, while another summer recruit and instant-impact arrival, winger Yoane Wissa, has been in constant flux of availability with his two goals in 57 minutes this season. The effort, the ideas and opportunities are all still there for Brentford, but it all seems ever so slightly out of their reach at the moment.

Everton, on the other hand, are the bottom-form side in the Premier League with just two points from their last six games. It’s been a mighty struggle after the Toffees went 4W-1D-1L in their first six games, at which point a similar rash of injuries quickly decimated the squad. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played since August, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure hasn’t played in six weeks, and Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray are not only leading the goal-scoring charge but they are the only source of attacking hope Everton have these days. A difficult situation for Rafa Benitez, former Liverpool manager, is only getting more difficult.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Mads Sorensen (knee), Mathias Jorgensen (undisclosed), David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (hip), Julian Jeanvier (knee)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Yerry Mina (thigh), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Richarlison (suspension), Andre Gomes (calf), Mason Holgate (suspension), Tom Davies (knee)

Prediction – Brentford vs Everton

Based simply on the fact that Brentford have remained competitive during the current skid, and Everton have only even been in a game once in the last month, we’re going with the hosts. The same spirit appears to burn bright at Brentford, while the flame is dimly lit at Goodison. Everton 0-2 Brentford.

