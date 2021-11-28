Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Chelsea – Manchester United player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out during a tasty battle at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

A 1-1 draw saw Jadon Sancho’s opener canceled out by Jorginho’s penalty kick, as the Blues dropped points at home after dominating the game.

Caretaker Man United boss Michael Carrick set his team up to defend and they battled hard and were a threat on the break, at times.

Below are the Chelsea – Manchester United player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for each player who featured and provide analysis on their play.

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Didn’t have a save to make. Could he have shut the angle down on Sancho’s goal more? Almost caught out late on but Fred lobbed straight at him after a sloppy pass.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6.5 – Some good cover runs. Rashford tested him.

Thiago Silva: 7 – Did well to win the penalty kick. Solid on the ball.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – Hit the crossbar from distance. Dominant.

Reece James: 6 – Struggled to get forward past Telles. A little loose with crosses and shots.

Jorginho: 6 – Big mistake for United’s goal but stepped up to score the equalizer from the penalty spot.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6 – Saw a lot of the ball but couldn’t make his surging runs forward.

Marcos Alonso: 5.5 – Struggled to get going but whipped in some good balls in first half. Subbed off.

Hakim Ziyech: 5 – Took a lot of speculative efforts but never really tested De Gea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: 5.5 – Worked his socks off but should have scored early on.

Timo Werner: 5 – Blasted a shot wide from a great chance in the first half.

Substitutes

Christian Pulisic (78′ on for Hudson-Odoi): 6.5 – Some great crosses and runs. Sharp.

Mason Mount (78′ on for Alonso): 6.5 – Upped the tempo. Good cameo.

Romelu Lukaku (82′ on for Werner): 6 – Some decent hold-up play.

Manchester United player ratings

David de Gea: 7 – Great save early on to deny Hudson-Odoi.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5 – Poor challenge to give away the penalty kick.

Victor Lindelof: 7 – Some good blocks and positionally very good.

Eric Bailly: 7 – See above. Stood in very well for Maguire.

Alex Telles: 6 – Did his job defensively but couldn’t get forward much.

Scott McTominay: 7.5 – Gave United a solid defensive base in midfield. Lots of tireless running and closing down.

Nemanja Matic: 7.5 – See above. Not pretty, but very effective to stop Chelsea’s normal flow.

Fred: 6.5 – Shocking dive in the first half to try and win a penalty kick, and his chip late on should have been better.

Jadon Sancho: 7 – Looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball and almost got in a few times in the first half. Took his goal really well. Looks really comfortable to cut inside in this 4-3-3.

Bruno Fernandes: 5.5 – Struggled to get on the ball as he played in the false nine. Tried his best to keep hold of it. Took one for the team.

Marcus Rashford: 6.5 – Electric runs in the second half and pinned Reece James back. Much more like it.

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo (64′ on for Sancho): 6.5 – A few decent runs. Could have got in late on but Silva defended well.

Jesse Lingard (77′ on for Rashford): 6 – Not enough time to make an impact.

Donny van de Beek (89′ on for Fernandes): 6 – Some good tackles and got on the ball.

