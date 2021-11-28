Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United will be happy to take a point from Stamford Bridge after riding out an overwhelmed start and drawing Premier League-leading Chelsea 1-1 on Sunday.

David De Gea made five saves in the draw and Jadon Sancho scored off a Jorginho error, as proper intensity returned to this long-held rivalry.

Jorginho atoned for the error with a penalty conversion, but Chelsea failed to make the most of a 24-3 advantage in shot attempts.

Chelsea’s Premier League lead has slipped to a point over Man City, the Blues boasting 30 through 13 matches.

Man United gets an 18th point with its surprising result in London and now sits five back of the top four.

Chelsea vs Manchester United final score, stats

Goals scored: Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1

Scorers: Sancho (50′), Jorginho (pen 69′)

Shots: Chelsea, 24-3

Shots on target: Chelsea, 6-2

Possession: Chelsea, 66%

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Manchester United

1. A proper spectacle: The chess match between Thomas Tuchel and Michael Carrick/Ralf Rangnick was befitting the day and the occasion. With all due respect to Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before them, the bosses were here to stage a proper mental and physical battle. Cristiano Ronaldo, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, and Mason Mount all came off the bench. Tactics were altered. Chances exchanged. It may have taken a Jorginho gaffe to open up the match, but it was totally worth it.

2. A step forward for Sancho, Man United: Ralf Rangnick won’t love a lot of what he saw in the opening stages of this one, which required David De Gea heroics to thwart Chelsea’s bid to blow the visitors out of the water, but United grew into the game and showed willingness to adapt to the requested tactics and responsibilities. Sancho is a brilliant player who just didn’t get enough chances or show well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but his electric skill set and hunger for the ball in space was written all over his goal. If he’s going along with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes — let alone however Cristiano Ronaldo fits into this — look out.

3. The rarest of mistakes from Jorginho: The reigning European Player of the Year and possible Ballon d’Or winner had perhaps his first ever negative “How’s your touch?” moment and his failure to settle a massive clearance sprung Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford toward Edouard Mendy’s goal. That is rarely going to turn out well for any keeper, let alone one of the world’s best, and Sancho did not make a mistake in scoring his first Premier League goal.

Man of the Match: David De Gea

The fact that United was in this match after a sloppy first 20 minutes is a testament to its all-world goalkeeper, who finished with five saves and knew his team was under fire.

Chelsea vs Manchester United recap

Hakim Ziyech had the first bite at the apple, a deflected in-tight offering that David De Gea rescued off the unwitting leg of Victor Lindelof.

De Gea needed to make another solid save when he got his leg to Callum Hudson-Odoi attempted bend of a Marcos Alonso chest pass entry.

The Spanish keeper than just tipped an Antonio Rudiger rocket off the bar and collided with the goal post, showing off a sore elbow for his efforts.

It was a half for De Gea, who also saved from Timo Werner after a brutal Bruno Fernandes giveaway deep in the United third.

The game was turned on its ear shortly after halftime when a massive clearance was met by a rare Jorginho mistake, his first touch springing a racing Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford 2v1 with Edouard Mendy.

Rashford got over his skis and was offside but Sancho took it himself to make it 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

It appeared Werner had an answer off a corner kick that set up for him at the back post but he volleyed it wide of the far post.

But Jorginho was the one who delivered the equalizer from the penalty spot following a foul on Thiago Silva by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

No other goals arrived despite the introductions of some electric substitutes, and Antonio Rudiger will rue blazing a brilliant Christian Pulisic back-post pass over the bar deep in stoppage time.

