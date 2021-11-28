Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea vs Manchester United is a huge Premier League clash on Sunday (start time 11:30am ET via Peacock Premium ) as the Blues and Red Devils collide in west London.

Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea sitting pretty atop the Premier League table and into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, as the Blues have been in imperious form in recent weeks and are coping with injury issues remarkably well. With eight shutouts in 12 Premier League games so far, defensively they are so solid and Edouard Mendy is having a sensational season in goal. In midfield Jorginho is running the show and up top a host of attackers (plus right wing-back Reece James) continue to deliver the goods when needed. All signs point towards another home win for the reigning European champs, but they do have a few key injuries to contend with just as the likes of Romelu Lukaku are returning.

That said, Manchester United is a wounded animal right now. After firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend, Ole’s former assistant coach Michael Carrick took charge in midweek as a caretaker and led United to a 2-0 victory at Villarreal which sealed their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. If United can improve defensively and get back to basics, we all know they have the attacking players to destroy opponents on the break. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho delivered the goals at Villarreal, plus Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford had a huge impact off the bench.

With talks about Mauricio Pochettino coming in permanently now starting to slow down, it seems more likely that Ralf Rangnick will be appointed as interim boss soon to get United through until the end of the season. Let’s see if this talented squad can stand firm and make it tough for red-hot Chelsea, but United sit in 8th place in the table and 12 points off their hosts for a reason.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live analysis from Stamford Bridge – By Joe Prince-Wright

GOALLLL! Jorginho sends David de Gea the wrong way. 1-1. Game on!

Penalty kick to Chelsea! Thiago Silva goes down in the penalty area clutching his leg after a challenge from Aaron Wan-Bissaka. AWB kicked the back of his leg. Hard to overturn that.

SUB: Cristiano Ronaldo comes on to replace Sancho. Not a bad sub to have.

All of a sudden Chelsea look shaky. Marcus Rashford causing havoc on the break. Timo Werner with a wayward effort as the ball dropped to him in the box.

Chelsea look, in a word, flustered.

Lovely finish from Sancho, who had so much time to think about that, but what on earth was Jorginho doing!? A leading contender to win the Ballon d’Or tomorrow, Jorginho had a moment of madness and he was all on his own.

GOALLLLL! Jadon Sancho puts Manchester United 1-0 up at Chelsea. The ball is cleared up the pitch by Bruno Fernandes after a Chelsea attack and Jorginho makes a mess of his control. He is the only man back and Sancho runs in on goal, with Rashford alongside him. The England winger slots home. Away end goes bonkers. Scenes.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United – A half that Chelsea dominated, as United sat back and tried to hit them on the counter. Expect to see Cristiano Ronaldo very soon.

WOW. NOT GOOD. What a ridiculous dive from Fred. After a promising move via Marcus Rashford, the Man United midfielder nutmegs Antonio Rudiger in the box and then chucks himself down on the floor. Laughable.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets an ovation from the United fans as he starts to warm up on the sidelines. Chelsea’s fans boo him.

Chelsea bench telling Darren Fletcher to sit down as the Manchester United coach says that is the 4th foul from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Getting a bit tetchy on the sidelines and on the pitch here at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Carrick hasn’t left the sidelines the entire game so far. He’s had a few nervous looks down towards his feet as another Chelsea attack comes to nothing. Darren Fletcher has a headset on as he’s getting instructions from someone. Ralf Rangnick, perhaps?

Remember: Chelsea dominating and still have Lukaku, Havertz, Pulisic and Mount on the bench. Manchester United have Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to bring on too. Incredible benches for both teams.

CROSSBAR! Antonio Rudiger rattles the bar from distance. Superb curling effort from the German center back. Wow. So close to an opener. De Gea was beaten, but the bar came to his rescue.

Thomas Tuchel applauding Loftus-Cheek and Hudson-Odoi as they combine to whip in a cross. Chelsea probing, but United proving tough to break down.

United have got on the ball a little more, but no chances in attack so far. Michael Carrick looks pretty dapper on the sidelines. The caretaker boss has been cautious in the way he’s set his team up. It’s working, so far.

Manchester United fans serenading Ole Gunnar Solskjaer here at Stamford Bridge, just like they were in midweek at Villarreal. Clear to see Ole is still loved by the majority of #MUFC fans. #CHEMUN — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2021

It is a straight 4-3-3 for Manchester United today. Fred on the left of a central midfield three. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford out wide with Bruno Fernandes playing as a false nine in attack.Turns into basically a 4-6 without the ball. Very defensive. Chelsea dominating early on.

CHANCE! Huge opportunity for Chelsea to take the lead. Hudson-Odoi is played in but David de Gea makes a fine save down low. Huge chance wasted by the Chelsea youngster.

KICK OFF: We are off and running here at Stamford Bridge. Lively atmosphere.

🔥 We’re off here at Stamford Bridge. Handshakes on the sidelines. Spicy in the stands. “Champions of Europe, we know what we are!” sing the Chelsea fans towards the Manchester United supporters. #MUFC fans respond with “Viva John Terry…” #CFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/QEC5FDJAAV — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2021

One of the things I love about Stamford Bridge: when you pop into the press room for your final cup of tea to take up to your seat in the press box, you can hear the bell go off in the changing rooms of both teams to let them know the referee is ready. Old school. Love it.

Here are my thoughts on the big news that Ronaldo is missing from the starting lineup, plus how Chelsea and Man United are going to approach this. Some big players missing, but Chelsea have been purring along superbly in recent weeks.

Let’s see if caretaker coach Michael Carrick can deliver another impressive result, or if Thomas Tuchel’s relentless Chelsea machine will roll on.

👋🔵🔴 Hello and welcome to a chilly Stamford Bridge! Chelsea v Manchester United is always a huge game, and this is massive for both teams today. How to watch, lineups & more here ➡️ https://t.co/vkXPEELOuR My analysis👇 #CFC #MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/Exr34Dgzdv — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2021

Welcome to west London, everyone!

🔵🔴🙌 Sights around Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea v Manchester United. Huge game today in west London! #CFC #MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/Xck5PEu4Ia — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2021

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

The worrying team news from midweek is over Ben Chilwell, as he suffered knee ligament damage against Juventus and is likely to miss several months. N’Golo Kante hobbled off in the first half of that clash too (with a knee injury) and is out. Romelu Lukaku was on the bench against Juve and is an option off the bench this Sunday. Kai Havertz is on the bench, so too is Mason Mount, as Mateo Kovacic remains out with a thigh injury.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Mason Greenwood is on the bench after being out with COVID-19. Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remain out with thigh injuries. Harry Maguire is suspended after his red card at Watford last weekend. Edinson Cavani is out with an ongoing injury, while Luke Shaw misses out after his recent head injury. Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea are heavy favorites to win -176, with Manchester United priced at +450 to grab all three points. The draw is +300.

Prediction

This is probably going to be a lot closer than we think given Michael Carrick setting United up in a very defensive shape at Villarreal, then going for it late on. Chelsea will have plenty of chances and have to take them. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

