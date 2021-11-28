Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leeds vs Crystal Palace: Marcelo Bielsa might just begin to feel the pressure if Leeds United fail to beat the Eagles at Elland Road on Tuesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

13 games into the 2021-22 Premier League season, and Leeds sit 17th in the table with just two wins on the season. Defensively, it’s been a struggle. Offensively, it’s been a struggle. Very little, if anything, has gone right for Leeds, yet the gap between themselves and mid-table is a measly four points, which is to say: this is all still redeemable for Bielsa, but that fact might well change rather quickly if results don’t start to turn.

As for Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira’s side sits 11th in the table, within three points of 7th. The Eagles suffered their first defeat in eight games on the weekend, thus they’ll look for a quick rebound at Leeds’ expense.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Crystal Palace this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Luke Ayling (knee) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Joachim Andersen (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), James McArthur (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+140) | Crystal Palace (+200) | Draw (+220)

Prediction – Leeds vs Crystal Palace

This game will come down to how much trouble Leeds’ press causes for Crystal Palace in possession. The Eagles are one of the better possession sides in the Premier League, and that’ll help them grind out a tough point away from home. Leeds 1-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Leeds vs Crystal Palace, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

