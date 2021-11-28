Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Watford was a wild clash at a snowy King Power Stadium, as the Foxes and Hornets put on a show.

James Maddison gave Leicester an early lead but Josh King briefly equalized from the penalty spot.

Jamie Vardy scored twice before half time to extend Leicester’s lead but Emmanuel Dennis pulled a goal back to make things interesting.

Ademola Lookman made it 4-2 to seal the win as Leicester moved on to 18 points for the season. Watford remain on 13 points, four points above the drop zone.

Leicester vs Watford final score, stats

Leicester City 4-2 Watford

Goals scored: Maddison 16′, Vardy 34′, 42′, Lookman 68′; King 30′, Dennis 61′

Shots: Leicester 18, Watford 16

Shots on target: Leicester 8, Watford 5

Possession: Leicester 57, Watford 43

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Watford

1. Vardy, Maddison back in form: The way they linked up was just like the last few seasons and that is great news for Leicester. Maddison has been struggling for fitness and form in recent months but he now looks back to his best and Vardy is making more runs knowing he has his chief creator back.

2. Watford up for the fight: Missing several key players due to injury, the Hornets are up for this relegation scrap. Big time. They were far from pushovers in this clash but without Sarr and Foster they lacked quality in key areas. Big mistakes cost them defensively but they created lots of chances and they look more dangerous in attack than plenty of teams down towards the bottom of the table.

3. Snow delivers chaos: This was not an easy game to play in, but boy was it fun to watch. The players were slipping and sliding and direct attacking play led to plenty of defensive mistakes. It wasn’t a classic but there’s something about snow games which just causes chaos. This six-goal thriller had it all, and plenty of snow.

Man of the Match: Jamie Vardy – Scored twice and almost scored a few more. Superb display as he haunted Ranieri. James Maddison was a close second for man of the match.

Mistakes galore early on

Leicester took a lead early on as Maddison made the most of a mix-up between back-up goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and center back William Troost-Ekong, as the latter left the ball to his goalkeeper but got it all wrong.

At the other end Cucho Hernandez hit the post with a superb effort from outside the box which somehow stayed out.

Emmanuel Dennis then went down in the box under a challenge from Wilfried Ndidi and won a penalty kick.

Despite Ndidi’s protests, the penalty kick was given and King slotted it home to equalize as the snow started to swirl around the king Power Stadium.

Vardy comes to life

Hernandez almost got on the end of a cross soon after but the Foxes were soon back in front.

A long ball forward fell to Maddison who clipped a lovely pass in that Vardy flicked home expertly. Jonny Evans almost made it 3-1 but he flicked a header wide and Maddison then bent a shot inches wide of the far post.

Vardy did make it 3-1 before the break as he flicked home a header at the near post superbly.

Goals, snow continue

In the second half Watfiord made it 3-2 as the snow hammered down.

Emmanuel Dennis got some of Timothy Csstagne as well as the ball and raced in on goal before dinking home calmly. A VAR check deemed the goal was fine.

A break was then held to clear the pitch of snow as it began to fall heavily at the King Power.

Foxes step on the gas

After the snow clearing break Harvey Barnes was played in and he found Ademola Lookman who tapped home to make it 4-2.

Adam Masina wanted a foul in the build-up to the goal but nothing was given as the goals, and snow, continued.

Watford went close to scoring another late on but Leicester held on comfortably for an important win to push into the top 10.

