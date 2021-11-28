Manchester United’s David De Gea: “At least now we are defending well”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United needed star goalkeeper David De Gea to get through some dicey moments in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

De Gea made five saves, several of them early, as Chelsea out-attempted United 24-3 but could only beat the Spaniard through a Jorginho penalty.

De Gea says that getting a draw against the Premier League leaders after beating Villarreal in the Champions League at midweek is a sign that things are going in the right direction, but he was far from satisfied with the Red Devils’ performance.

Notably, De Gea says the team is defending better this week, the two results coming after United fired Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

“The effort of the team was very good,” De Gea said. “[Chelsea] had the best chances. For me it is not enough, a draw. We are in a tough moment. I am proud of the effort of the team.

“On the pitch, in the goal, I was feeling danger for nearly the whole game. We defended well, they missed big chances and the one they give us a chance we score. It is not enough to draw but at the moment it is a big point. The last games before we were conceding three or four goals. We are improving. This is just two games. At least now we are defending well. We are fighting for every ball. We are a team.”

United is off until a Thursday visit from Arsenal and will stay at home to entertain Crystal Palace at 9am ET on Dec. 5.

United’s Festive Fixture slate is very kind. Don’t be surprised to see the Red Devils surge back into the top four by the time the calendar hits 2022.

