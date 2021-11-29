Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Club World Cup fixtures have been announced, as the 2021 tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates in February 2022.

Premier League side Chelsea will represent UEFA as the reigning European champions, and they will play the winner of Al Hilal SFC vs Al Jazira or Auckland City FC in the semifinal round.

African champions Al Ahly are joined by CONCACAF champions Monterrey, Asian champions Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia and Auckland City were nominated by the Oceania conference due to competitions not taking place. UAE champs Al Jazira will feature in the tournament to represent the host nation.

Chelsea and South American champions Palmeiras both have a bye into the semifinal of the tournament which crowns the best club team on the planet.

Bayern Munich are the defending champions, while the last Premier League side to win the Club World Cup was Liverpool in 2019 when they beat Flamengo in Qatar in extra time. Chelsea were runners up in 2012 (they lost the final to Corinthians) in their only previous Club World Cup appearance.

The six champions from each FIFA confederation will assemble in the UAE, plus Al Jazira, as the tournament runs from February 3-12 in Abu Dhabi.

Below is the full schedule, start times, dates and everything else you need for the fixtures.

Club World Cup schedule 2021

First round – February 3

Match 1: Al Jazira vs Auckland City

Second round

Match 2: Al Ahly vs Monterrey

Match 3: Al Hilal vs Winner of Al Jazira vs Auckland City

Semifinals

Match 4: Palmeiras vs Winner of Match 2

Match 6: Winner of match 3 vs Chelsea

Fifth place

Match 5: Loser of Match 2 vs Loser of Match 3

Third place – February 12

Match 7: Loser of Match 4 vs Loser of Match 6

Final – February 12

Match 8: Winner of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 6

