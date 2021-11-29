Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham’s two-match losing run has its top-four status on the line when Brighton and Hove Albion visits London’s Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (start time 2:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Losses away to Wolves and Man City followed the Irons’ famous win over Liverpool, and now David Moyes hope to handle Brighton before a London derby with Chelsea.

Brighton’s long run without a win has seen the Seagulls dip from the top four into ninth, but beating West Ham would help Graham Potter’s men climb back into the thick of the European places.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Brighton.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Aaron Cresswell’s status is day-to-day after colliding with the goal post against Man City, while Angelo Ogbonna is out for a while following knee surgery.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Steven Alzate will be back in training soon but isn’t ready to return, while Danny Welbeck is still aiming for a pre-Christmas return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

A Brighton win is the least likely and most rewarding, dealing out +280 in London. A draw bags +245, while West Ham holding serve will collect -106.

Prediction

Brighton is due for a win but West Ham losing three in-a-row doesn’t seem likely given the commitment and composure of Moyes’ men. So we’ll opt for a split for tired legs. It feels like a Neal Maupay and Michail Antonio type of game. West Ham 1-1 Brighton.

How to watch West Ham vs Brighton live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

