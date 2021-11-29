Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Weston McKennie suffered an injury as he left Juventus’ match with Atalanta on Saturday, and his manager has now provided an update on the situation.

Juve was trailing 1-0 on a first-half Duvan Zapata goal when McKennie hit the turf and clutched his right knee in pain.

Moise Kean replaced McKennie, the 64th-minute sub sending up caution signs amongst the Turin set as well as USMNT fans (and, perhaps, teams like Tottenham reportedly targeting him in the transfer market).

Juventus boss Max Allegri spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Juve’s clash with Salernitana on Tuesday and confirmed that McKennie’s injury isn’t as serious as first feared.

“Weston McKennie’s injury shouldn’t be too serious,” Allegri said. As Juventus previously stated that “diagnostic tests excluded capsule ligament injuries of the right knee. His condition will be monitored daily.”

That sound you can hear is USMNT fans breathing a huge sigh of relief.

A man in form

McKennie has two goals in 16 matches for Juventus this season, starting nine Serie A and three UEFA Champions League matches for new boss Max Allegri.

He also has eight goals and four assists in 28 caps for the United States men’s national team and was one of the side’s best players during the memorable World Cup qualifying win over Mexico last month.

McKennie had four key passes and two interceptions in the match and continues to be deployed in more attacking scenarios by Allegri. Federico Chiesa was also injured for Juve in the match.

USMNT hopeful star midfielder stays in form

He’s now been a key piece of Schalke, Juventus, and the United States men’s national team, and every hiccup along the way will be monitored closely by fans and scouts alike.

McKennie’s drive and talent are both rich and apparent, and he’s arguably the fire in the USMNT’s belly with a World Cup just under a year away on the calendar.

We’ll be sure to update this space when Allegri or anyone else updates McKennie’s status after the match and in the coming days.

