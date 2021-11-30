Christian Pulisic: Bought-in Chelsea knows it can compete for it all (video)

Christian Pulisic admits he wasn’t a patient man during his long injury layoff, but refutes that there were any unusual setbacks and says he’s feeling “great” now.

“Obviously this injury was a tough one for me to get over,” Pulisic said (full video above). “I wouldn’t say there were real setbacks. There were times when I tried to come back and push it but it just wasn’t like I was back and reinjured it. I was just trying to manage what I can do based off the pain I felt.”

Pulisic has now played in five-straight matches for Chelsea after missing more than two months through injury and is excited to be back in matches for club and country.

The USMNT star was challenged during a 15-minute interview with the Premier League, asked about some unusually deep topics involving his athletic psyche.

Fortunately, he entertained the questions and gave some very decent answers.

Christian Pulisic after saying the Champions League win hasn’t completely sunk in:

“I don’t know how you would define sinking in but obviously when you think back to it it’s extremely special and proud but now it’s like you’re not really focused on it too much. It’s about winning it again this year. It’s just kinda something in the past.

“It’s kind of how it is, you have to have a short memory at times. Sometimes you want to hold onto things but you’ve got a game the next day.”

Christian Pulisic on Chelsea’s expectation that it can win every single match it plays.

“The way we go about it here is we understand the players we have and the way that we play and we know that if we put in a good performance and do things the way that we do, it’s going to be tough for an opponent. We know what we can do and how dangerous of a team we have.”

Christian Pulisic on the lack of egos at Chelsea:

“That’s another piece that makes this team really special. There are really not guys with egos who aren’t playing one week and throw a fit and are so upset. There are so many games and everyone has a place in this team and everyone is important. Of course there are moments, we always want to be on the field, so we push and fight as hard as we can to put ourselves in that position but at the same time it’s about training hard and getting ready for the next one.”

“Everyone wants to play but people are accepting and really just put their head down and work.”

