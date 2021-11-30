Everton vs Liverpool is a huge Merseyside derby on Wednesday (watch live 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ) as the bitter rivals collide at Goodison Park heading in very different directions.

Everton are in freefall, failing to win any of their last seven Premier League games and they haven’t scored in a month as Rafael Benitez is under severe pressure. After a superb start to life in charge at Everton, the former Liverpool boss has seen his side lose five of their last seven. Injuries have hit Everton hard, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for several months and Richarlison has been struggling for form in recent weeks. A bad result in this derby would crank up extra pressure on Benitez ahead of an extremely tough run of fixtures. Benitez is already a divisive figure among the Everton faithful given his success as Liverpool boss in the past. Benitez is only the second manager in history to manage both Liverpool and Everton.

On the other hand Liverpool are flying. Jurgen Klopp’s boys have lost just one of their 13 games so far this season and have won their last three games in a row in all competitions, scoring 10 goals without conceding. They currently sit in third place, two points behind leaders Chelsea and they’re locked in a three-horse race for the title along with Manchester City. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are ripping teams apart, while Virgil van Dijk is close to being back to his best. With some injury issues starting to pile up, we are about to see how strong this Liverpool squad is.

Given the fiery clash at Goodison last season which ended with a red card, plenty of scraps and Virgil van Dijk suffering a serious knee injury, plus Everton’s first win against Liverpool in 23 attempts last time they met, there will be extra spice in this clash. The fact Everton are battling for points and Liverpool are flying will further add to the occasion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Liverpool.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still missing and has missed their last 11 games. Yerry Mina is battling back from a thigh injury but won’t be available, while Mason Holgate is suspended, Tom Davies has a knee injury and Andre Gomes is working his way back from a calf problem. Richarlison is back from suspension which will give Everton an extra cutting edge up top, with Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend likely to continue to support him out wide.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

The same quintet remain out for Liverpool as Curtis Jones (eye), Joe Gomez (calf), Harvey Elliott (ankle), Roberto Firmino (hamstring) and Naby Keita (hamstring) are all working their way back to full fitness. Klopp is likely to rotate his squad with the likes of Kostas Tsmikas, Joel Matip, James Milner and Divock Origi coming in and out of the team.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool are massive favorites to win at -264, while Everton are at +650 to win. The draw is +380.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

It’s tough to see past a fairly comfortable Liverpool win, but Everton will be tough to break down. That said, Liverpool’s extra quality in attack will see them through. Everton 0-3 Liverpool.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports