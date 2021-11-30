Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and brilliant from Olivier Giroud features in the latest moment.

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you boil down 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 25, while below we take a closer look at one of the great goals in Premier League history as Giroud delivered a moment of genius.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 25 – Olivier Giroud scores incredible scorpion kick goal

We’ve been so used to seeing Olivier Giroud score goals with his famed forehead over the years, but this strike with the back of his heel was sensational. It was, and still is, utterly ridiculous.

Giroud always had a penchant for the spectacular, but this goal against Crystal Palace on January 1, 2017 was something else.

The French World Cup winner arrived in the box and with the ball flying behind him he swung his heel backwards and acrobatically flicked the ball up over his head and into the net.

It took a brief second for the fans inside the Emirates Stadium, and watching all over the world, to digest what they had just seen.

This goal won Giroud the Puskas Award for the best goal scored on the planet on 2017, as it will be shown again and again throughout time.

The amazing strike was matched by incredible celebrations as Giroud will go down as one of the most popular players in recent Premier League history. Take a look at the goal over and over again in the video above. This never gets old.

