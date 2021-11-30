Newcastle vs Norwich: As we near the halfway point of the 2021-22 Premier League season, Tuesday’s clash between the Magpies and Canaries at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 2:30 pm ET, on Peacock Premium) is set to be a massively important relegation six-points.

13 games into the season, and Newcastle are still looking for their first win. Steve Bruce failed in eight attempts, as did Graeme Jones in four tries as interim manager, followed by defeat in Eddie Howe’s debut. Sitting 20th out of 20 clubs, time is beginning to run out on Newcastle, who will need a sharp turnaround before it’s too late. Not only is morale set to be rock-bottom by the time the club’s new owners can begin signing players in January, but potential targets could also snub Newcastle if relegation is looking increasingly likely. Tuesday’s game could not be any more important for the Magpies.

Much of the same can be said for Norwich, who are suddenly unbeaten in three games (after picking up just two points from their first 10) as they start to climb their way toward the top of the relegation zone. Dean Smith’s Canaries sit 19th in the table, but they are now level on points with 18th-place Burnley and only three back of Leeds United just outside the drop zone. Since Smith arrived to replace Daniel Farke three weeks ago, Norwich have won one and drawn one while conceding just one goal, which stands in stark contrast to the 26 they allowed in the first 11 games.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Norwich this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Dwight Gayle (hamstring) | OUT: Jamaal Lascelles (suspension), Matt Ritchie (suspension), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Sam Byram (fitness) | OUT: Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Mathias Normann (pelvic)

Prediction – Newcastle vs Norwich

Newcastle might have more talent up and down their squad, but they appear to have very little passion or desire to fight their way out of the situation they’re in. The opening 10 minutes will be very telling, as the atmosphere in St. James’ Park could quickly turn from supportive to frustrated if the on-field apathy doesn’t dissipate. Newcastle 1-2 Norwich.

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

