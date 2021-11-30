Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for matchweek 14 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 13 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with the massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash taking center stage, plus Manchester City vs West Ham, Arsenal vs Newcastle and Liverpool vs Southampton all intriguing encounters.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Ham 2-0 Brighton

Watford 1-3 Chelsea

Everton 0-3 Liverpool

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City

Wolves 2-1 Burnley

Tottenham 3-2 Brentford

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leeds 1-2 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tuesday, November 30: (-106) Newcastle vs Norwich (+275). Draw: +255

Tuesday, November 30: (+140) Leeds vs Crystal Palace (+195). Draw: +225

Wednesday, December 1: (+135) Southampton vs Leicester (+190). Draw: +235

Wednesday, December 1: (-118) Wolves vs Burnley (+333). Draw: +240

Wednesday, December 1: (-112) West Ham vs Brighton (+290). Draw: +255

Wednesday, December 1: (+800) Watford vs Chelsea (-304). Draw: +400

Wednesday, December 1: (+650) Everton vs Liverpool (-264). Draw: +380

Wednesday, December 1: (+750) Aston Villa vs Manchester City (-304). Draw: +400

Thursday, December 2: (-164) Tottenham vs Brentford (+425). Draw: +300

Thursday, December 2: (-106) Manchester United vs Arsenal (+260). Draw: +260

