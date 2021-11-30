Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our 13th player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool dominate the upper echelons of our list, as some superstars are really clicking through the gears.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 13

1. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Up 9

2. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

3. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – New entry

4. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – Down 3

5. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Up 3

6. John McGinn (Aston Villa) – Up 12

7. Reece James (Chelsea) – Down 3

8. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry

9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3

10. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – Up 3

11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2

12. Jorginho (Chelsea) – Down 7

13. Gabriel (Arsenal) – New entry

14. Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – New entry

15. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) – New entry

16. James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry

17. Scott McTominay (Man United) – New entry

18. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – Down 4

19. Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) – New entry

20. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – New entry

