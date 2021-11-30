Sam Mewis, reigning U.S. Female Player of the Year, traded to Kansas City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not often that the reigning U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year trades uniforms during the offseason, but this is no normal offseason in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sam Mewis has been traded from the North Carolina Courage to the Kansas City Current for the third overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft and defender Kiki Pickett.

Mewis, 29, went to school at UCLA and was selected fourth overall by the Western New York Flash in the 2015 draft, staying with the club when it moves to North Carolina in 2015.

She starred at Man City in 2020-21 before moving back to North Carolina.

Mewis has won an NCAA title, five NWSL trophies, a Women’s FA Cup, and a host of international trophies with the USWNT including the 2019 World Cup.

Pickett, 22, played at Stanford and was also a fourth overall pick in an NWSL Draft (2021).

The 2022 NWSL Draft will be held Dec. 18 in Los Angeles, two days after the Expansion Draft is held to help populate new clubs Angel City and San Diego Wave FC.

