Southampton vs Leicester is a huge game for both teams at St Mary’s on Wednesday (watch live 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as both need a win in their respective battles.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen Southampton lose back-to-back games and they’ve now dropped a lot closer to the relegation zone after a run of three wins in four before their recent drop off. Hasenhuttl held his hands up and admitted he got his tactics all wrong in the first half of their 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday. Saints changed their formation to 3-4-3 from 4-2-2-2 and were hammered by Liverpool, as they were 3-0 down at the break. Saints will be expected to revert to 4-2-2-2 and rotate their squad and they will be targeting at least four points from their next two home games against Leicester and Brighton this week. The main issue this season has been scoring goals as Armando Broja, Che Adams and Adam Armstrong have to start putting away the big chances being created.

Leicester come into this game off the back of two wins on the trot in all competitions, as they beat Watford 4-2 in a wild game in the snow at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Jamie Vardy was back on the scoresheet with two goals and James Maddison pulled the strings with a goal and two assists. That duo hold the key to Brendan Rodgers’ side mounting another improbable push for a top four finish. Given all of their defensive and midfield injuries so far this season, Leicester are doing okay to sit just five points off the top four. This is a game they believe they should win and their extra squad depth, especially in attacking areas, will come in handy over the next few weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Leicester.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

The only absentee for Saints is Stuart Armstrong, who has a reoccurring calf issue. Jack Stephens is set to be back in the squad, while Mohamed Elyounoussi, Moussa Djenepo and Ibrahima Diallo are also available.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The Foxes will be without Youri Tielemans, who has returned to training but this game comes too soon after his calf issue. Ricardo Pereira is still out with a thigh problem. Wesley Fofana and James Justin remain out with long-term injuries.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the underdogs at +135 to win, while Leicester are priced at +190. The draw is +235.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

This will be a tight, tense game but Leicester’s extra quality in attack will make the difference. Go for a narrow win for the Foxes. Southampton 1-2 Leicester.

How to watch Southampton vs Leicester live, stream and start time