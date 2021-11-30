Wolves vs Burnley is an intriguing clash at Molineux on Wednesday (watch live 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as the hosts will be the favorites but the Clarets have had their number in recent seasons.

Bruno Lage’s Wolves have lost just one of their last eight games and sit in 6th place in the Premier League, three points off the top four. They drew 0-0 at Norwich City last time out and they can be guilty of trying to find the perfect goal and overplaying in the final third. Defensively they are back to their best and Jose Sa is proving a superb replacement for Rui Patricio as he made some big stops last time out against Norwich. Wolves’ European push is well and truly on.

As for Burnley, well, at least they’re well rested as Sean Dyche’s side saw their home game against Tottenham called off due to heavy snow at Turf Moor on Sunday. Burnley need to get themselves warmed up in the Premier League this season, as they’ve won just one of their opening 12 games and sit in the bottom three. They have drawn five of their last seven Premier League outings, though, and are returning to being tough to beat. With Maxwel Cornet, Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood in attack they are creating plenty of chances, but now it is all about getting wins on the board. Fast.

Anybody thinking this will be an easy Wolves win, beware: Burnley are unbeaten in their last five outings against Wolves, winning three times and on each of the last two occasions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Burnley.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Wolves will be without Ruben Neves who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while Daniel Podence has been missing after a positive COVID-19 test. Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera remain out long-term, while Willy Boly has a muscle injury. Wolves have an extremely settled lineup but replacing Podence in the lineup is crucial as his creative spark was starting to get the best out of Raul Jimenez and Hee-Chan Hwang.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup options

James Tarkwoski and Ashley Westwood are both suspended, which is a huge blow for the Clarets. Ashley Barnes has been struggling with a thigh injury and remains out, while Dale Stephens is working his way back from an ankle knock. Sean Dyche is likely to go with Maxwel Cornet in support of Chris Wood up top once again.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves are the big favorites at -118 to win, while Burnley are underdogs at +333. The draw is +240.

Prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense clash but I think Wolves will just have the extra quality all over the pitch to prevail. Wolves 2-1 Burnley.

How to watch Wolves vs Burnley live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

