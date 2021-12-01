It is unlikely that Jurgen Klopp and Rafa Benitez could relate to one another these days, with the current Liverpool manager the toast of (half of) the town and the Red-turned-Toffee drawing vitriol and ire from the other half…

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Goodison Park following Everton vs Liverpool, as the Reds kept their Premier League title push going and the Toffees fell to eight games without a victory…

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on the quality of the Reds’ performance…

“Later on I will enjoy watching it because I know the result, that helps it. I had moments tonight that I enjoyed a lot. I liked what I saw and it was by far the best performance we’ve done at Goodison. We made a big step in our development that we can take these kind of games, even though they are really important for the opponent. We can put emotions to the side.

“What football moments we had in the first half – incredible! The positions we put on the pitch made it really difficult to get at us. We gave a goal away for no reason – that is how it is. The crowd were angry and we gave them life back. After half-time we controlled it again – we showed the boys two or three situations and the way they defended we could have sent Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah away a lot more in one-on-one situations.

“It was for sure a nine out of 10 performance from each of the boys, apart from moments. We shouldn’t take that for granted though. It is all about the boys. It was all over a pretty good performance.”

Jurgen Klopp, on Virgil Van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara returning to Goodison Park, where they each suffered serious injuries last season…

“Last time we were here we had two massive injuries. We are like a family and when someone is badly injured, you come in the dressing room and you feel it. He dealt with it exceptionally well, like Thiago did, all the boys did because you can become emotional.”

Jurgen Klopp, on Mohamed Salah, who leads the Premier League in goals and assists…

“He was angry after the game. He wanted to score the third one. I don’t take these things for granted. His second goal, you have to force these kind of mistakes. Mo put Coleman under pressure to win that ball and from then on it is a good chance he will score.”

Everton manager Rafa Benitez, on what went wrong and how to fix it…

“I think anyone who could see the game, saw we made too many mistakes and when you do that against a top side you pay for it.

“The fans at the beginning were pushing and after we scored the atmosphere was really good. Then the second half we started on top but then another mistake changed the game.

“We are talking about key players missing and maybe these key players are very important for the rest of the group to play at the level they can play. It is always bad to lose, but when you lose to a team that has spent so much money and have so many good players sometimes it is because you make a mistake and the other team is quite good.”

Rafa Benitez, on whether Everton should be worried about a relegation battle…

“No. I still have confidence the team will do well. We need to bring players back and we will be as strong as we were at the beginning. We need to learn we cannot make these types of mistakes.”

