Manchester United looks to win just its second Premier League match in nine tries when it hosts Arsenal on Thursday at Old Trafford (start time 3:15pm ET Thursday).

United has only beaten Tottenham in PL play since a Sept. 19 win at West Ham United but is coming off a 1-1 draw at Chelsea at the weekend.

Arsenal, meanwhile, righted its ship by beating Newcastle after getting hammered by Liverpool. Aside from their 4-0 loss to the Reds, the Gunners have blanked their most recent four opponents across all competitions.

United’s 18 points are five fewer than Arsenal, who sits fifth at the start of the match week.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Raphael Varane (thigh) and Paul Pogba (thigh) are still not ready to return, while Harry Maguire is suspended, Edinson Cavani has a slim chance of playing, and Luke Shaw’s status is unclear but it seems likely he won’t be ready to go at Old Trafford.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Granit Xhaka (knee) will miss the game while Bukayo Saka has an outside shot of playing with a nebulous knock.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United is favored to win with a -106 number, while a draw sends forth +260 to the wagerer. An Arsenal win collects +260.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Mikel Arteta has to prepare for whatever Ralf Rangnick is ready to throw his way, and that factor of relative unpredictability plus United’s clever attackers might make it hard for Arsenal to deliver another clean sheet. But United’s defense without Varane and Maguire is a problem. Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live, stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET Thursday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

