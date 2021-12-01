Southampton vs Leicester final score: Saints, Foxes battle to thrilling draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton vs Leicester was a topsy-turvy clash at St Mary’s as the hosts twice gave up the lead in a thrilling encounter.

Jan Bednarek and Che Adams both put Southampton ahead in the first half after Jonny Evans had equalized.

An excellent finish from James Maddison made it 2-2 and a fine stop from Alex McCarthy, plus misses from Jamie Vardy and Armando Broja at either end kept it level.

With the point Leicester have 19 for the season, while Southampton move on to 15 as midtable continues to be congested.

Southampton vs Leicester final score, stats

Southampton 2-2 Leicester

Goals scored: Bednarek 3′, Evans 22′, Adams 34′, Maddison 49′

Shots: Southampton 15, Leicester 15

Shots on target: Southampton 7, Leicester 5

Possession: Southampton 44, Leicester 56

Three things we learned from Southampton vs Leicester

1. Both teams below par: These two teams both have higher aspirations than their current place in the table and sloppy defensive mistakes, poor finishing and general jitteriness was on show at St Mary’s. Leicester are among the worst defensive teams in the PL, while Saints’ attack is among the worst. That was on show in abundance as both teams are struggling to kick their campaigns into life with Leicester in midtable as they want to be in the top four hunt, while Saints are ensconced in the bottom half when they dream of a top 10 finish.

2. Maddison back to his best: James Maddison is the epitome of a confidence player. When it is flowing he is at his best, not thinking about the next pass, shot or run and he scored a delicious equalizer after starting the move in his own half. His turn bamboozled Ward-Prowse who slipped, Leicester surged down the left and Maddison was on hand to turn and finish at the near post brilliantly. He has now scored three goals and grabbed three assists in his last 3 games in all competitions and is back to his best. With Youri Tielemans out, Maddison is stepping up.

3. Tino Livramento is a marked man: The England U21 right back has been sensational this season, his debut campaign in the Premier League, but now he’s a marked man. Leicester gave him special attention and in the last few games that has been happening a lot. That leaves less space for his marauding runs and although he’s digging deep, he’s started to lack a little in confidence. He has all the quality to get past these hurdles, though.

Man of the Match: Nathan Redmond – Great assist for Adams, never stopped running and plenty of creativity.

Saints fly out of the traps

After a fast start Southampton took the lead after three minutes as Bednarek finished from close range.

Kasper Schmeichel did superbly to deny Mohammed Salisu after a lovely worked short corner routine, as Southampton made the most of their rapid start to the game.

The hosts did plenty of pressing but Leicester were a threat on the break and they equalized before the break.

A corner was half cleared, then a Wilfred Ndidi shot was saved by Alex McCarthy but pushed straight back in to danger as Evans finished.

Pendulum swings back and forth

Southampton retook the lead before half time as a period of sustained pressure saw a corner half cleared by Leicester.

Saints won the ball back and Redmond’s cross was headed home by Adams as Leicester’s defense evaporated.

Ward-Prowse almost created a third before the break after a surging run, but nobody could finish off his pass in the box, while Vardy tried to get Leicester going.

After a 15-minute delay to the start of the second half due to a medical emergency in the stands, Southampton flew out of the traps.

Ward-Prowse won the ball on the edge of the box and clipped the ball in to Tella, but he headed high and wide from 8 yards out.

Maddison magic equalizes

Maddison then made it 2-2 early in the second half as he started the move in his own half, then turned Tino Livramento inside out and hammered home at the near post.

Alex McCarthy then produced a great stop, as a poor giveaway from Walker-Peters saw Harvey Barnes played in but McCarthy produced a brilliant fingertip save to keep the scores level.

Jamie Vardy then wasted a glorious chance as Walker-Peters passed the ball against Salisu, as the ball fell to Vardy but he lifted the ball over the bar when clean through.

Armando Broja couldn’t finish late on as he tried to wriggle free in the box, as both teams settled for a point.

