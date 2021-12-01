Watford vs Chelsea: How to watch, stream link, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Watford’s lost the joint-most matches this Premier League season but hopes to get another memorable win when it hosts Chelsea on Wednesday (start time 2:30p m ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Hornets have beaten Manchester United and Everton since Claudio Ranieri took over but have lost on eight times, matching Norwich City for the most in the league.

The biggest problem for Watford’s upset hopes is that Chelsea just doesn’t lose much at all. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues are unbeaten in 11-straight contests since losing to Juventus on Sept. 29.

They’ll look to make it a dozen at Vicarage Road against one of their club’s former managers.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Chelsea.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hornets’ injury list is long and distressing, with Emmanuel Dennis, Juraj Kucka, Ben Foster, Francisco Sierralta, Ken Sema, Ismaila Sarr, and Adam Masina representing seven of 10 injured players who hold at least some hope of playing Wednesday.

Nicolas N’Koulou, Kwadwo Baah, and Peter Etebo are out.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out, while N’Golo Kante is touch-and-go for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea’s away from home but a heavy favorite at -334 to take all three points, and a draw will pay +425. If Watford bags another surprising win, the bettor gets +850 for their risk.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

Watford’s injuries and Chelsea’s relative health — at least in attack — makes the big underdog status appear relatively small. Watford 0-3 Chelsea.

How to watch Watford vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola