Wolves vs Burnley ended in a frustrating stalemate for the hosts, as Sean Dyche’s men ground out a point at Molineux.

Wolves came closest to breaking the deadlock as Adama Traore rattled the bar, as Burnley rarely threatened in attack.

The point sees Wolves move to 21 for the season, while Burnley have 10 but remain in the bottom three.

Wolves vs Burnley final score, stats

Wolves 0-0 Burnley

Shots: Wolves 15, Burnley 6

Shots on target: Wolves 2, Burnley 1

Possession: Wolves 65, Burnley 35

Three things we learned from Wolves vs Burnley

1. Wolves’ slow build-up predictable: Early in the season they created plenty of chances but didn’t put them away after dominating games. but now Wolves are struggling to create chances. Aside from Traore’s counter attack threat, Wolves kept the ball but did very little with out. They played into Burnley’s hands.

2. Burnley do a Burnley: If you look up Burnley in a dictionary it will be a performance like this. Gritty, tight, tough and dogged. Whatever Burnley cliche you can think of, they fulfilled it. It wasn’t pretty and they gave Wolves a lot of the ball, but they never looked in real danger. Now, at the other end they need to start getting higher up the pitch and whipping in crosses for Wood to attack.

3. Traore takes his chance: He smashed a shot against the bar, teased a few crosses in and was the only real threat in attack for Wolves. Adama Traore has played sparingly over the last few seasons after a breakout few years in the Premier League and whether that was due to his contract situation, a dip in form or something else, it has been very bizarre. On his day he had the beating of any defender and he showed it on a few occasions against Burnley.

Man of the Match: Ben Mee – Held things together at the back for Burnley and positioning was so good.

Wolves do all the pressing

It was a tight, tense start at Molineux as Wolves tried to get on the front foot.

Leander Dendoncker nodded Nelson Semedo’s cross on target but Nick Pope saved easily, as Burnley grew into the game in an attacking sense as Chris Wood flicked a tame header wide.

Hwang-Hee Chan and Matt Lowton were involved in a nasty collision, as the former appeared to catch the Wolves forward in the face with his elbow and was booked.

Traore hammers the bar

Adama Traore then surged forward and smashed a brilliant effort at goal which crashed off the bar and out.

In the second half Wolves continued to do all the pressing but Burnley held firm as they dug deep.

Hwang-Hee Chan went close as his low shot was deflected wide as Wolves continued to go closest to breaking the deadlock.

Burnley hang on

Wolves continued to huff and puff, while at the other end Jay Rodriguez blasted over.

In the end, Burnley held firm to grind out a draw and frustrate Wolves.

